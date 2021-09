Olympic Gold Medalist Usain Bolt Is Going For Gold In The Music Industry Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt has released his first album: Country Yutes. It is a mixture of reggae, afrobeats and dancehall music. Plus some ballads. Is there a gold record in his future?

Listen · 1:24