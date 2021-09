Australian Researchers Name Shimmering Rainbow Fly In Honor Of RuPaul This newly named fly species is known for its bright, shimmering colors. It'll be known as Opaluma rupaul — named after iconic drag queen RuPaul.

Australian Researchers Name Shimmering Rainbow Fly In Honor Of RuPaul This newly named fly species is known for its bright, shimmering colors. It'll be known as Opaluma rupaul — named after iconic drag queen RuPaul.