Newly Discovered Tennessee Williams Story Is Finally Published The Strand Magazine is publishing the lost Tennessee Williams story: "The Summer Woman." NPR's Noel King talks to managing editor Andrew Gulli about the previously unpublished story.

Book News & Features Newly Discovered Tennessee Williams Story Is Finally Published Newly Discovered Tennessee Williams Story Is Finally Published Listen · 3:51 3:51 The Strand Magazine is publishing the lost Tennessee Williams story: "The Summer Woman." NPR's Noel King talks to managing editor Andrew Gulli about the previously unpublished story. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor