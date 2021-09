With The New Album 'Dawn,' Yebba Sheds Old Beliefs Singer-songwriter Yebba is out with her debut album, Dawn, named after her late mom. She describes the emotional toll she suffered making the album.

Singer-songwriter Yebba is out with her debut album, Dawn, named after her late mom. She describes the emotional toll she suffered making the album.