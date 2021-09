People Around The World Are Taking Extreme Measures To Get A COVID Vaccine People from countries with limited vaccine access are traveling thousands of miles to the U.S. to try to get a shot. Most people, however, don't have the luxury to be able to travel to the U.S.

National People Around The World Are Taking Extreme Measures To Get A COVID Vaccine People Around The World Are Taking Extreme Measures To Get A COVID Vaccine Listen · 3:17 3:17 People from countries with limited vaccine access are traveling thousands of miles to the U.S. to try to get a shot. Most people, however, don't have the luxury to be able to travel to the U.S. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor