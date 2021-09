Alt.Latino And Tiny Desk Concert Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month Alt.Latino, NPR's show about Latin Alternative music and Latino arts and culture, is taking over NPR Music's Tiny Desk Concerts during National Hispanic Heritage Month.

Music News Alt.Latino And Tiny Desk Concert Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month Alt.Latino And Tiny Desk Concert Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month Listen · 3:49 3:49 Alt.Latino, NPR's show about Latin Alternative music and Latino arts and culture, is taking over NPR Music's Tiny Desk Concerts during National Hispanic Heritage Month. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor