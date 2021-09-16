Accessibility links
Sisterly Love, How Nuns Give Up Friendship Preferences : Invisibilia It's a basic tenet of friendship that you get to choose your friends. We look at two institutions that took away that choice: convents circa the 1960s and a summer program with unusual rules. What do we lose and what do we gain when we give up our preferences and try to make friends with everyone equally?

It's a basic tenet of friendship that you get to choose your friends. In this episode, we look at two institutions that experimented with taking away that choice. First, we follow two women who lived in Catholic convents in the 1960s. Then, we hear about a program for high schoolers — Telluride Association Summer Program — where being friends with everyone is the new normal. What do we lose and what do we gain when we let go of our preferences and try to make friends with people we might otherwise pass over?

