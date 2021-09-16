#2138: Thirty Four Years of Listener Retaliation : The Best of Car Talk This week, Car Talk's month long 34th Anniversary Celebration/Apology continues, with an all-listener request show. We've got the Bosnian Vowel Drop, Arup Gupta, the original Melissa Peterson letter, Death Valley Dinesh, and the circumferentially challenged Daniel Pinkwater reading highlights from the BMW owner's manual. Also, Dana needs help removing a chunk of the Berlin Wall from a friend's trunk, and Christy decides it's time to 'fess up to her Dad about destroying his car 15 years ago. All this and more, on The Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2138: Thirty Four Years of Listener Retaliation