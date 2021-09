France Kills Top West Africa ISIS Leader In Drone Strike French forces killed the leader of the West African ISIS affiliate in a drone strike in southern Mali in August. French authorities described Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi as "enemy No. 1" in the region.

French forces killed the leader of the West African ISIS affiliate in a drone strike in southern Mali in August. French authorities described Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi as "enemy No. 1" in the region.