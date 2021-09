Controversial British TV Host Piers Morgan Will Soon Have A Show On Fox Piers Morgan, the British journalist and former CNN host, has joined Rupert Murdoch's News Corp and Fox News Media in a global deal that includes a new TV show in early 2022.

