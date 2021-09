Witnesses Of Alleged War Crimes In Syria Testify Despite Feeling They're In Danger Witnesses to a Syrian intelligence officer's alleged war crimes face down intimidation as they testify in landmark trial in Germany — but they continue to tell the story.

World Witnesses Of Alleged War Crimes In Syria Testify Despite Feeling They're In Danger Listen · 8:19