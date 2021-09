More Twists In Real Life Crime Drama That Has South Carolina Riveted NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Associated Press reporter Jeffrey Collins about a series of crimes swirling around a powerful South Carolina family.

National More Twists In Real Life Crime Drama That Has South Carolina Riveted More Twists In Real Life Crime Drama That Has South Carolina Riveted Listen · 4:12 4:12 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Associated Press reporter Jeffrey Collins about a series of crimes swirling around a powerful South Carolina family. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor