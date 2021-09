Health Officials Wonder Why Biden's Mandate Didn't Also Require Vaccination To Travel Biden's sweeping vaccine mandate doesn't extend to those traveling. Public health officials wonder why travelers don't have to be vaccinated, especially since Canada and other countries require it.

Biden's sweeping vaccine mandate doesn't extend to those traveling. Public health officials wonder why travelers don't have to be vaccinated, especially since Canada and other countries require it.