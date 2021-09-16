I Wish I'd Made That: Nick Offerman

Artists, musicians, and filmmakers are often inspired by what they see or hear. Sometimes that thing is so great, they tell us they wish they made it themselves. It happens so often we made a segment about it called I Wish I'd Made That. The one and only Nick Offerman joins us this time around. Nick is probably best known as Ron Swanson on Parks and Recreation.

When we asked him if there was any TV show, movie or album he wishes he made, Nick said he leaves that to the professionals. Usually, our guests pick a movie or a TV show they love. But, Nick decided to channel his love of woodworking and tell us about the greatest guitar he ever held in his hands: The Gibson J-200.

Currently, Nick is one of the hosts of Making It, along with his Parks and Rec co-star Amy Poehler. It's a competition show circling around crafting things by hand. You can also hear Nick's voice on the very funny animated Sitcom the Great North. And if you want some drama, he also starred in the science fiction miniseries Devs, which you can stream on Hulu.