Sports Despite ALS Challenges, Ex-NFL Player Tim Green Releases Another Book Despite ALS Challenges, Ex-NFL Player Tim Green Releases Another Book Audio will be available later today. Former NFL player and NPR commentator Tim Green has been battling ALS since 2018. While his physical condition deteriorates, his mind remains sharp. He's written a new novel called: Final Season.