Best Not To Bite Into German Artist's Bagel Recreation Artist Tim Bengel's piece weighs 26 pounds and is worth nearly $3 million. The sculpture is made from solid gold — in the shape of a bagel with seeds, avocado, sliced onion and tomatoes.

