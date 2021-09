'The Wall Street Journal' Takes A Deep Dive Into The Facebook Files NPR's A Martínez talks to Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz about the paper's reporting on Facebook that found that the company knows its platforms are riddled with flaws that can cause harm.

Business 'The Wall Street Journal' Takes A Deep Dive Into The Facebook Files