Jessica Chastain Finds Out Tammy Faye Bakker Was More Than A Punchline NPR's Rachel Martin talks with actor Jessica Chastain, who plays televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker in the new movie: The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Movie Interviews Jessica Chastain Finds Out Tammy Faye Bakker Was More Than A Punchline Jessica Chastain Finds Out Tammy Faye Bakker Was More Than A Punchline Listen · 6:55 6:55 NPR's Rachel Martin talks with actor Jessica Chastain, who plays televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker in the new movie: The Eyes of Tammy Faye. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor