The News Roundup for September 17, 2021

Enlarge this image toggle caption Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

One in 500 Americans has died of COVID-19. Intensive Care Units in many states, especially in the South, are critically full, causing those without the disease to wait to see a physician or receive treatment.

House Democrats prepped a plan to bump the corporate tax rate to pay for President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion infrastructure package. Biden is meeting with senators whose votes will decide the bill's fate in the Senate, including West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin.

Despite political analysts predicting a tighter race, California Gov. Gavin Newsom convincingly defeated a recall election. Now, state Democrats are looking to amend the recall election laws, citing citizen concerns over the price of the vote ahead of the state's general election.

According to a new book written by Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward, U.S. Gen. Mark A. Milley covertly assured his counterparts in China that former President Donald Trump wouldn't launch a missile strike against their country twice.

Following the U.S. troop withdrawal in Afghanistan and the Taliban takeover of the country, millions of Afghans now face starvation per a United Nations report. Overseas, thousands of Afghans are stuck on military bases in the U.S. waiting for resettlement.

The European Union announced a new biomedical authority to fight future pandemics. Within its borders, France laid off 3,000 healthcare workers for refusing to receive a vaccine.

Eva McKend, Lisa Desjardins, and Apoorva Mandavilli join us for the discussion of domestic headlines.

Paul Danahar, Emily Tamkin, and Jessica Donati join us for the discussion of international headlines.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.