Two Indicators: Women And Work

Our own Stacey Vanek Smith pays close attention to heaps of economic data, especially on data around women in the workplace — so much so it became a book Machiavelli For Women.

But some data in particular have frustrated Stacey for a long time, like the fact that women lead far fewer companies than men, and despite awareness of this fact, women still haven't gained a lot of traction in business.

Stacey found another reporter, TIME's Alana Semuels, who was grappling with this disparity by attempting to put her money where her mouth was — spending a full week purchasing products only from companies owned or led by women. Today on the show we follow Alana's journey to buy female and see what it teaches us about obstacles facing women entrepreneurs. Then we unpack one of those big obstacles spotlighted by the pandemic – when childcare responsibilities force women out of the workforce. Could we be in the middle of a national reconsideration of child care and a more flexible workplace? Some economists say yes.

