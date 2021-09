Pentagon Calls Drone Strike Which Killed Afghan Civilians A 'Tragic Mistake' The Pentagon says it made a 'tragic mistake' in its drone strike meant for the masterminds of an attack on the Kabul airport. The strike killed up to 10 innocent civilians, including seven children.

