El Salvador Protest Reflected Concerns Over Democracy And Bitcoin NPR's Leila Fadel talks with El Faro journalist Valeria Guzman in El Salvador about this week's protest against President Nayib Bukele.

Latin America El Salvador Protest Reflected Concerns Over Democracy And Bitcoin El Salvador Protest Reflected Concerns Over Democracy And Bitcoin Listen · 4:05 4:05 NPR's Leila Fadel talks with El Faro journalist Valeria Guzman in El Salvador about this week's protest against President Nayib Bukele. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor