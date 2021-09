E-Bikes Take The Stage At German Car Show In Germany, car companies are showing off their latest electric vehicles. But in areas of Europe, some cars won't be allowed on the street soon. So some car companies are putting e-bikes on display.

In Germany, car companies are showing off their latest electric vehicles. But in areas of Europe, some cars won't be allowed on the street soon. So some car companies are putting e-bikes on display.