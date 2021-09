FDA Advisers Endorse Pfizer COVID Booster Only For Those 65 And Over Or At Risk An independent committee of experts has recommended that the Food and Drug Administration should not allow Pfizer to provide a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine to Americans older than 16.

Medical Treatments FDA Advisers Endorse Pfizer COVID Booster Only For Those 65 And Over Or At Risk FDA Advisers Endorse Pfizer COVID Booster Only For Those 65 And Over Or At Risk Audio will be available later today. An independent committee of experts has recommended that the Food and Drug Administration should not allow Pfizer to provide a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine to Americans older than 16. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor