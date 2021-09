India's Vaccination Drive Has Gathered Speed, But Millions Remain Vulnerable India has sped up its COVID vaccination after a deadly spring outbreak. Half of those eligible have received at least one shot. But millions are still vulnerable as fears of a new wave loom.

