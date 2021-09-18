Fresh Air Weekend: Banjo Player Béla Fleck; The Weird World Of Animal 'Crime'

Accessibility links
Fleck returns to his bluegrass roots on a new album, which is dedicated to Tony Rice and Chick Corea. Mary Roach researched animal misbehaviors for her new book, Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law.
Macaques check out a camera in Galtaji Temple in Jaipur, India. Monkeys have been known to sneak into swimming pools, courts and even the halls of India's Parliament. One attorney told author Mary Roach about a macaque that infiltrated a medical institute and began pulling out patient IVs. Vishal Bhatnagar/NurPhoto via Getty Images hide caption

Macaques check out a camera in Galtaji Temple in Jaipur, India. Monkeys have been known to sneak into swimming pools, courts and even the halls of India's Parliament. One attorney told author Mary Roach about a macaque that infiltrated a medical institute and began pulling out patient IVs.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Banjo Player Béla Fleck Returns To His Bluegrass Roots On A New Album: Perhaps the most famous banjo player in the world, Fleck dedicates his new album, My Bluegrass Heart, to his late musical heroes, Tony Rice and Chick Corea.

Monkey Thieves, Drunk Elephants — Mary Roach Reveals A Weird World Of Animal 'Crime': Roach researched animal misbehaviors for her new book, Fuzz. Though animals are all but charged with crimes when they run afoul of human values, she learns, they often have the last laugh.

