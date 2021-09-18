'Wait Wait' For Sept. 18, 2021, With Not My Job Guest Yamiche Alcindor

This week's show was recorded remotely with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Yamiche Alcindor and panelists Tom Papa, Cristela Alonzo and Brian Babylon. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Enlarge this image Mark Wilson/Getty Images Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Who's Bill This Time

Minaj a Quoi? A Mammoth Undertaking; The Bright Lights Are Back

Panel Questions

The Pentagon's Name Game

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about fun new efforts to combat climate change, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We Quiz Washington Week's Yamiche Alcindor On The Week's Washing

Yamiche Alcindor is the host of PBS' Washington Week, so we've invited her onto the show to answer three questions about the week's washing: specifically, laundry.

Panel Questions

DMV Glamor Shots; A Fifi for Fido; The Vegan Superpower

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Getting that Ocean Glow; Backyard Personalities; It's Raining Scientologists!

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict what's next for Nicki Minaj's cousin's friend in Trinidad.