Thousands Of Haitians Are Waiting At The U.S.-Mexico Border To Enter The Country Scott Simon talks with Washington Post correspondent Arelis Hernandez about the thousands of Haitians gathered at the southern border.

National Thousands Of Haitians Are Waiting At The U.S.-Mexico Border To Enter The Country Thousands Of Haitians Are Waiting At The U.S.-Mexico Border To Enter The Country Listen · 3:44 3:44 Scott Simon talks with Washington Post correspondent Arelis Hernandez about the thousands of Haitians gathered at the southern border. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor