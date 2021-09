'Vaccine Talk' Facebook Group Is A Carefully Moderated Forum For Vaccine Questions Kate Bilowitz moderates a Facebook group where people exchange views on vaccinations. She shares what moderating it has been like during the pandemic.

Your Health 'Vaccine Talk' Facebook Group Is A Carefully Moderated Forum For Vaccine Questions 'Vaccine Talk' Facebook Group Is A Carefully Moderated Forum For Vaccine Questions Listen · 4:30 4:30 Kate Bilowitz moderates a Facebook group where people exchange views on vaccinations. She shares what moderating it has been like during the pandemic. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor