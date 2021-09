The Pfizer Booster Shot Is Only Being Recommended For People 65 And Over A Food and Drug Administration panel voted against giving most Americans a third Pfizer vaccine despite President Biden's plan to provide a COVID-19 booster to anyone over the age of 16.

