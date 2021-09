Louisianans Decide Whether To Save Their Most Valuable Possession - Their Homes It's been weeks since Hurricane Ida barrelled through Louisiana with 150 mph winds, damaging or destroying thousands of homes. Scores of people are still trying to figure how or whether to rebuild.

