Accessibility links
Hundreds Rally In Support Of Jan. 6 Suspects Amid Heightened Police Presence The crowds were demonstrating against the ongoing prosecutions of people who are accused of participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection, which left several people dead.

Politics

Several Hundred Protesters Turn Up For Jan. 6 Rally Amid Heightened Police Presence

Enlarge this image

Supporters of those charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol attend the Justice for J6 rally near the U.S. Capitol on Saturday. Spencer Platt/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Supporters of those charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol attend the Justice for J6 rally near the U.S. Capitol on Saturday.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Several hundred people turned up for a far-right rally at the U.S. Capitol on Saturday, amid a heightened security presence by the U.S. Capitol Police and other law enforcement agencies.

The event, which is a protest of the ongoing arrests and prosecutions of people suspected of participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection, also drew throngs of journalists and counterprotesters.

Speakers delivered remarks from a podium near the Capitol early Saturday afternoon, as crowds milled about nearby.

Enlarge this image

Police guard the front of the U.S. Capitol on Saturday in preparation for a far-right rally nearby. Spencer Platt/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Police guard the front of the U.S. Capitol on Saturday in preparation for a far-right rally nearby.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Police broke up at least one heated exchange between what appeared to be a protester and a counterprotester. Nearby, officers wearing riot gear stood guard.

U.S. Capitol Police said they had arrested a man, who had a knife, for a weapons violation.

Capitol Police Are Upping Security Ahead Of A Rally In Support Of The Jan. 6 Rioters

Politics

Capitol Police Are Upping Security Ahead Of A Rally In Support Of The Jan. 6 Rioters

Ahead of Saturday's rally, authorities took steps to ensure they avoided a repeat of what occurred on Jan. 6, when huge crowds of protesters overwhelmed law enforcement and breached the Capitol's perimeter, gaining access to the building where lawmakers and staff huddled behind locked doors. The riot left several people dead.

Capitol Police installed fencing around the building this week and prepared a detailed security plan, which it shared with lawmakers.

"They seem very, very well-prepared, much better prepared than before Jan. 6," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said recently.

6 More People Connected To The Capitol Riot Plead Guilty

Law

6 More People Connected To The Capitol Riot Plead Guilty

It was unclear just how large Saturday's protest would be or whether it would come close to the size of the Jan. 6 crowd.

Look Ahead America, the group organizing Saturday's event, estimates that about 700 people will attend, according to The Washington Post.

NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben and NPR's Lauren Hodges contributed to this report.