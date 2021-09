Trump Has Emboldened Bolsonaro's Hostility Toward Democracy, Researcher Says NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Human Rights Watch Americas' senior researcher César Muñoz on their announcement that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is threatening democratic rule.

Latin America Trump Has Emboldened Bolsonaro's Hostility Toward Democracy, Researcher Says NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Human Rights Watch Americas' senior researcher César Muñoz on their announcement that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is threatening democratic rule.