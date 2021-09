Former FDA Scientist Says More Data Is Needed On COVID-19 Booster Shots NPR's Michel Martin speaks with former FDA scientist Luciana Borio about the decision by an FDA advisory panel to recommend Pfizer booster shots only for certain people at higher risk for COVID-19.

Medical Treatments Former FDA Scientist Says More Data Is Needed On COVID-19 Booster Shots Former FDA Scientist Says More Data Is Needed On COVID-19 Booster Shots Listen · 7:16 7:16 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with former FDA scientist Luciana Borio about the decision by an FDA advisory panel to recommend Pfizer booster shots only for certain people at higher risk for COVID-19. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor