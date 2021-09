The Taliban Are Stopping Afghan Girls From Going To Secondary School Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with Pashtana Durrani of LEARN, a nonprofit focused on women's education in Afghanistan, about the Taliban's exclusion of Afghan girls from secondary schools.

Asia The Taliban Are Stopping Afghan Girls From Going To Secondary School The Taliban Are Stopping Afghan Girls From Going To Secondary School Listen · 4:56 4:56 Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with Pashtana Durrani of LEARN, a nonprofit focused on women's education in Afghanistan, about the Taliban's exclusion of Afghan girls from secondary schools. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor