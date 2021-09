Thousands Of Migrants From Haiti Are Waiting At The U.S.-Mexico Border Thousands of migrants from Haiti have arrived at the Texas border, posing a new problem for the Biden administration. Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with Texas Public Radio's Joey Palacios.

