National Abortion-Rights Organizations Are Working Overtime In Texas As SB8 Remains In Place Abortion-Rights Organizations Are Working Overtime In Texas As SB8 Remains In Place Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with Rosann Mariapurram, executive director of Jane's Due Process, a grassroots organization in Texas that helps people under 18 access abortion care.