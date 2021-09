Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau And Party Are On The Line In Tomorrow's Vote Canadians go to the polls tomorrow for a snap federal election called by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He is gambling his handling of the pandemic will win his party more seats in parliament.

World Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau And Party Are On The Line In Tomorrow's Vote Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau And Party Are On The Line In Tomorrow's Vote Audio will be available later today. Canadians go to the polls tomorrow for a snap federal election called by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He is gambling his handling of the pandemic will win his party more seats in parliament. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor