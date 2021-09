The U.S. Is Using The Pandemic As Grounds For Deportation Of Haitian Migrants Thousands of migrants continue to wait under a bridge in Texas for a chance to ask for asylum. The Biden administration is planning to deport many of them.

National The U.S. Is Using The Pandemic As Grounds For Deportation Of Haitian Migrants The U.S. Is Using The Pandemic As Grounds For Deportation Of Haitian Migrants Listen · 4:07 4:07 Thousands of migrants continue to wait under a bridge in Texas for a chance to ask for asylum. The Biden administration is planning to deport many of them. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor