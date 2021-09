'Bronzeville' Author Discusses The Dualities Of 'Race, Fate, And Sisterhood' NPR's Michel Martin speaks with former Chicago Tribune columnist Dawn Turner about her new book, Three Girls from Bronzeville: A Uniquely American Memoir of Race, Fate, and Sisterhood.

Author Interviews 'Bronzeville' Author Discusses The Dualities Of 'Race, Fate, And Sisterhood' 'Bronzeville' Author Discusses The Dualities Of 'Race, Fate, And Sisterhood' Listen · 6:30 6:30 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with former Chicago Tribune columnist Dawn Turner about her new book, Three Girls from Bronzeville: A Uniquely American Memoir of Race, Fate, and Sisterhood. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor