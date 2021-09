The Impact Of The Strict New Abortion Law In Texas The law has provoked fear and anxiety for people who seek the procedure and for those who provide it. Anyone who assists someone who tries to get an abortion after 6 weeks can be sued in civil court.

The law has provoked fear and anxiety for people who seek the procedure and for those who provide it. Anyone who assists someone who tries to get an abortion after 6 weeks can be sued in civil court.