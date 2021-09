For Afghan Woman, Life Under The Taliban Is Taking Shape Women across Afghanistan have been protesting the Taliban's restrictions. Some feel that time is running out for them to protect all their hard-earned freedoms from the last 20 years.

For Afghan Woman, Life Under The Taliban Is Taking Shape For Afghan Woman, Life Under The Taliban Is Taking Shape Listen · 4:02 4:02 Women across Afghanistan have been protesting the Taliban's restrictions. Some feel that time is running out for them to protect all their hard-earned freedoms from the last 20 years. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor