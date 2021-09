9-Year-Old Boy Designs His Own Treehouse And Rents It Out On Airbnb Eli Sylvester saved up for years and with his parents' help, brought his treehouse design to life. Eli's loft includes all the creature comforts — plus a zipline and trampoline.

