Fauci On The Disconnect Between FDA Panel's Guidance And Biden's Booster Plan NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease doctor and the president's chief medical adviser, about the science and decision-making concerning booster shots.

Health Fauci On The Disconnect Between FDA Panel's Guidance And Biden's Booster Plan Fauci On The Disconnect Between FDA Panel's Guidance And Biden's Booster Plan Listen · 5:45 5:45 NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease doctor and the president's chief medical adviser, about the science and decision-making concerning booster shots. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor