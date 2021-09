'Peril' Examines The Fraught Transition Between 2 Presidents In their new book Peril, Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa have the first inside look at the transition of power from Former President Trump to President Biden.

Author Interviews 'Peril' Examines The Fraught Transition Between 2 Presidents 'Peril' Examines The Fraught Transition Between 2 Presidents Listen · 7:35 7:35 In their new book Peril, Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa have the first inside look at the transition of power from Former President Trump to President Biden. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor