Among The Gondolas, A Giant Violin Floats Down Venice's Grand Canal Artist Livio De Marchi sets wooden vessels out to sea. They are boats, more or less, but shaped like other objects. His latest creation: a giant violin on which a live string quartet played music.

Artist Livio De Marchi sets wooden vessels out to sea. They are boats, more or less, but shaped like other objects. His latest creation: a giant violin on which a live string quartet played music.