A.J. Johnson, who starred in comedies Friday and Menace II Society, has died. Comedian and actor A.J. Johnson has died at age 55. Johnson starred as Ezal, the homeless drug addict in Ice Cube's Friday.

Friday and Menace II Society actor A.J. Johnson has died

Actor Anthony Johnson in a scene from the movie I Got the Hook Up, circa 1998.

Actor Anthony Johnson in a scene from the movie I Got the Hook Up, circa 1998.

Anthony "AJ" Johnson, who played the homeless drug addict Ezal in Friday and E.Z.E. in House Party, died on Friday. His death was confirmed by a spokesperson. He was 55. No cause of death has been disclosed.

According to TMZ, Johnson "was found lifeless in a store earlier this month in Los Angeles and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead."

Johnson grew up in Compton. His father was a co-founder of the Black Stuntmen's Association. In addition to stand-up, he appeared on television in such shows as Moesha and South Central.

"He has left with us amazing memories of his laughter, dynamic acting skills, but most of all his enormous personality and heart of gold," according to a statement from Johnson's representative.

Ice Cube, who co-wrote and starred in Friday, paid tribute on Twitter, saying, "Sad to wake up to the news about AJ Johnson passing away. Naturally funny dude who was straight outta Compton at the same time."