The Push For Nursing Home Reform In The Middle Of A Pandemic

According to AARP, at least 186,000 nursing home residents and staff have died from COVID-19.

For many, the pandemic has exposed cracks in our long-term care system — such as staffing shortages and unenforced rules. Some have seen those cracks for much longer.

The New England Journal of Medicine reports long-term care in the United States has been marginalized for decades. Aging adults who can no longer care for themselves at home are left reliant on poorly funded and insufficiently monitored institutions. Even though regulatory policies have been enacted, including the Federal Nursing Home Reform Act of 1987, Covid-19 has highlighted the fact that better monitoring is not enough to deal with the deficiencies in care quality.

Most Americans prefer to age at home, according to a 2018 AARP survey. But the need for facility-based care is not going away, especially for those who can't afford another option.

Jeanette Sullivan-Martinez, Richard Mollot, Susan Jaffe, and Mark Parkinson join us for the conversation.

