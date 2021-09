COVID-19 Vaccine Is Safe And Effective For Kids Ages 5-11, Pfizer Says A smaller dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for children ages 5 to 11, according to data the company released Monday. The data will now go before the FDA and CDC for review.

A smaller dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for children ages 5 to 11, according to data the company released Monday. The data will now go before the FDA and CDC for review.