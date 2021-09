Remembering The Man Who Made Tech for Everyone Sir Clive Sinclair, a computing pioneer and an inventor that spent a lifetime making technology accessible for everyone, has died at age 81.

Obituaries Remembering The Man Who Made Tech for Everyone Remembering The Man Who Made Tech for Everyone Listen · 2:45 2:45 Sir Clive Sinclair, a computing pioneer and an inventor that spent a lifetime making technology accessible for everyone, has died at age 81. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor